Parineeti Chopra has questions galore for Saina Nehwal

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who has been sweating it out on the badminton court for her upcoming biopic on London Olympics bronze medal winner Saina Nehwal, is also working hard off the court. Yesterday, she flew down to Hyderabad to meet Nehwal to learn the nuances of the game. And ahead of the meeting, Parineeti drew up a list of questions for Saina which will help her prepare better for the role.

She posted this picture to her 13.3 million Twitter followers from her flight to Hyderabad and wrote. "Doing my homework before I reach @nehwalsaina #100QuestionsReady." The post received nearly 10,000 'likes' including one from Nehwal, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onOct 29, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

"I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day," Parineeti Chopra said in a media interaction.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series. For the uninitiated, the film was earlier being made with Shraddha Kapoor but due to lack of dates, she was replaced by Chopra. This is her acid test after a few setbacks. She has a lot of other promising films lined-up for 2020, which include Bhuj: The Pride of India, slated to release on August 14, 2020. Other films include the remake of The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She's balancing different genres in one single year; will she finally get her due as an actor?

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates