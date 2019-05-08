Parineeti Chopra on The Girl On The Train's film adaptation: England will become my university again

hollywood

Parineeti Chopra on returning to the UK with a no-nonsense attitude to film adaptation of The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra

Set on a journey to match coveted British actor Emily Blunt's British Academy Film Awards-nominated act in The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra understands that the task at hand is no mean feat. Returning to her "second home" London for the film's shoot, the actor says it's going to be all work and no play, this time around.

"In a bid to stay in character while filming, we decided to shoot it in a single schedule, beginning in July. Usually, England is a holiday spot for me, but this time, it's going to be like school. I want to concentrate on my act; head to the set every day, return to the hotel and work on my character," says Chopra, who is familiar with London owing to her time spent at a UK business school. "England will become my university again. I will become a student, because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance."



Emily Blunt in the film

Based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling book by the same name, the film was adapted for a cinematic outing in 2016 by American filmmaker, Tate Taylor. It narrates the story of a divorcee alcoholic who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. While the actor tells mid-day that she will "look at some footage of the original film" to find a reference point for the character, a source from the production house states that the book will also make for study material for the actor.

"The [prep work] also involves tallying the material in the [book and the film], and using them as a starting point to understand her character. Though a remake, the screenplay has its own nuances. Parineeti will work towards achieving those when prep work begins," says the source.

Pointing out that consistency in essaying the part is of utmost importance, the source adds that Chopra will "keep to herself, and won't step out to meet friends" as part of the process.

