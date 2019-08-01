Parineeti Chopra opens up about the emotional turmoil she went through post-breakup

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals in an interview that she was in a relationship and the breakup affected her massively. The actress is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, with Sidharth Malhotra.

Parineeti Chopra was snapped in Bandra while promoting Jabariya Jodi. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Parineeti Chopra has always kept her relationship under wraps. The actress has neither denied nor confirmed being in a relationship with someone. Parineeti is reportedly being linked to an assistant director, Charit Desai. He has reportedly assisted on films like Agneepath (2012), Teen Patti (2010), Rann (2010) and Chandi Chowk To China (2009). As per ndtv.com, Parineeti met Charit Desai at the 2016 Dream Tour conducted by Karan Johar.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are busy promoting their upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, which is based on groom kidnapping, or 'pakadwa shaadi', in Bihar and tackles issues related to it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, both these actors who have reunited after five years since Hasee Toh Phasee spoke about their relationships. In this interview, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she was in a relationship and the end of that relationship hurt her. Although, she did not reveal the identity of the person she was involved with, she told the website, "I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life."

When prodded about her relationship status with Charit, she neither confirmed nor denied it and said, "I like to keep some mystery around it. I don't like to confirm or deny it."

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra feels that it's destined to happen, the relationship will work or it won't. "I'm a firm believer of what's meant to be is meant to be or what's not meant to be is meant to be. There are reasons people come together or fall apart. I tend to go over it slightly faster. It takes a while to realise it. Peace of mind is most important. I tend to take the more practical route," asserted Sidharth to the entertainment website.

When he was asked about being linked to his co-actresses, he said in jest that he has been linked to everyone except his Brother co-star Akshay Kumar. "I've been linked to everyone except Akshay (smiles). These jabariya link-ups have happened a lot with me. I'm dating myself and enjoying my own company," signed off Sidharth Malhotra.

Their film, Jabariya Jodi is slated to release on August 9, 2019.

