Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore discuss being placed in solitary confinement as teens

American media personality Paris Hilton recently paid a visit to Hollywood star Drew Barrymore's new talk show to discuss her documentary — This Is Paris — wherein she discussed spending time in solitary confinement, which the hostess also experienced for some time. According to reports, Barrymore noted that she and Hilton have known one another since childhood. Barrymore said, "I've been where you've been. Watching your documentary, [I feel] I'm watching a mirror image of everything I've been through as well."

In her documentary, Hilton recalled being taken from her bed in the night and being shipped off to Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she allegedly suffered various forms of abuse. When she refused to take unidentified pills, the star would allegedly be thrown into solitary confinement without clothing.

Meanwhile, Barrymore, who struggled with substance abuse as a child, said that she spent "lengthy periods of time" in solitary confinement while battling addiction. "I didn't like it. But I started riots there all the time, and my mom just didn't know what to do with me. I was doing drugs, I was out of control. She threw me in there, not knowing where else to turn to. And that place did save my life."

