Paris St Germain not signing Gianluigi Buffon, insists club president

Buffon, 40, played his final game for the Italian giants on Saturday



French Ligue 1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks during a press conference to officially present the club's new coach on May 20, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poured water on suggestions Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon could step in to replace the French club's number one goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

Buffon, 40, played his final game for the Italian giants on Saturday. When asked if the French capital could be Italian's next destination, Al-Khelaifi said: "We have Areola, he's our number one." When then asked if that would also be the case next season, He replied: "Yes, for sure."

