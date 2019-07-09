Mumbai: Park your cars at these BMC designated parking lots to avoid hefty fines

national

BMC's new parking policy implemented from Sunday that imposes hefty fines for illegal parking leave Mumbaikars shocked and confused

To curb the parking menace that often lead to unnecessary traffic jams, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police implemented the new rules for vehicles parked in no-parking zones. The plan implemented on Sunday, July 7, under which the civic body has introduced hefty fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,000. According to the policy, the fine is applicable to all vehicles parked within a 500-meter radius of the 26 authorised public parking lots and 20 designated BESTS depots in the city.

The rule which came into effect from July 7, found its first violators on Sunday itself and the BMC collected over Rs 3,50,000 in fines on Sunday and Monday.

Here is a list of the 26 authorised parking lots designated by the BMC:

Near Artesia building, Lower Parel division Altamount Road, Kemp's Corner Near Elco Market, Bandra BMC Parking, Kurla (W) Near Boomerang building, Kurla (W) Topiwala Market building, Kurla (W) One Indiabulls, Lower Parel Cygnus Tower, Santacruz (E) Lodha Excelus, NM Joshi Marg Runwal Green, GMLR, Nahur Kalpataru Avana building, Parel Sewri division Insignia building, Santacruz (E) Runwal Anthurium, Mulund (W) Lodha Supreme building, Kanjurmarg Runwal building, Nepean Sea Road Behind Umiya Mata Mandir, Goregaon (E) Near Oshiwara Metro station, Andheri (W) (To open soon) Club Aquaria, Borivali (W) (To open soon) Celestia building, Parel, Sewri Runwal building, Andheri (W) (free parking) Near R City Mall, Vikhroli (W) (free parking) Near Hub mall, Goregaon (E) (free parking) Next to Kamala Mills, SB Road (free parking) Indiabulls Finance Center, SB Road (free parking) Vikas Palazzo building, Mulund (W) (free parking) World Tower, SB road (free parking)

Since the rule came into implementation from Sunday, the BMC handed out it's first fine on Monday morning. As per the new rules, the new penalty will comprise the actual fine for illegal parking and towing charges, which will range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy motor vehicles.

A notice with regards to the new parking fines-cum-towing charges were put up across the different areas of the city on Friday, thereby warning potential offenders, a civic official said. According to sources, the new penalties for medium vehicles shall be Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600, light motor vehicles Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100 and for all types of three-wheelers Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200 per violation.

According to the BMC sources, in the initial phase, the new parking rules shall be implemented in areas where there is dense traffic and in localities which has sufficient alternative parking facilities. It will be gradually be extended to all other areas.

