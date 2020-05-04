Parmeet Sethi jokes about his marriage with Archana Puran Singh, says 'Iska koi refund nahin hai'!

Archana Puran Singh has always believed in laughing out loud and living life to the fullest. We all have seen that in Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, and the same amount of mirth and liveliness is to be found in her Instagram posts. But in the latest one, it's her hubby Parmeet Sethi who steals the show.

We all get to see Singh capturing Sethi and her mother and Sethi, who seems to be in a jovial mood, begins taking a dig at her and their 30-year old marriage. He calls her a 'defective maal' and also adds 'Iska koi refund nahin hai.' To make matters worse for her and funnier for us, her mother too joins Sethi to pull her leg.

Have a look at the first video right here where we can see all three of them:

And in the second video, the actress gives us a glimpse of their Sunday conversations. She says- "Sunday. No workout. Fresh mint flavoured nimbu paani. Nature. Mom. Parmeet. Bhagyashri. Entertainment. Nok jhok. Happy." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Hope just like us, you also had a laugh!

