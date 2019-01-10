Parsis knock on politicians' doors to save fire temples

national

The next hearing in the Kalbadevi station case at the SC is scheduled for January 28. In the last hearing, the SC had directed MMRCL to submit a detailed affidavit regarding the timeline of the station construction

Raj Thackeray

After being turned down by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in connection with the tunnel construction below two fire temples, members of the Parsi community have now begun approaching political parties to save their temples. Chairman of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat Yazdi Desai on Tuesday wrote to MNS chief Raj Thackeray requesting his intervention in the matter to persuade the MMRCL to consider other alignment options for the Kalbadevi station at a distance from the Wadiaji Atash Behram.

Yazdi has highlighted the spiritual significance of fire temples and the manner in which they are consecrated. The tunnel constructed underneath two fire temples had deeply hurt the community's religious sentiment, the letter stated. An online petition addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed by over 10,800 people, has also been started. The next hearing in the Kalbadevi station case at the SC is scheduled for January 28. In the last hearing, the SC had directed MMRCL to submit a detailed affidavit regarding the timeline of the station construction.

Some members of the Parsi community have also approached the Shiv Sena and NCP. On December 28, high priest Vada Dasturji Jamasp Asa sent letters to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, referring to the metro construction as 'a major catastrophe'. Members of the community said that reaching out to political parties became necessary after several attempts to reach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis failed. "We have tried to approach the PM and the CM, but there has been no response," said Pervez Cooper, one of the protesting Parsis.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates