Parth Samthaan: There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan, aka Anurag, became the household name with his stint in the show. The actor is been loved by many Kasautii followers, courtesy: his on-screen chemistry with the co-star Erica Fernandes, who plays the character Prerna in the show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, a source has shared a few insights about her exit from the show. The source shared, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

In a live session with the same media portal, Parth Samthaan also stated about his future Bollywood plans, "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year."

The official announcement is yet to be made, until then, the makers are in search of the actor's replacement.

In case you missed it, Parth Samthaan made headlines when the actor was tested COVID-positive on July 12 and was under home quarantine ever since. A few weeks later, a section of netizens alleged that he was spotted outside his Goregaon home and his "irresponsible behaviour" was putting neighbours at risk. A Twitter user alleged Samthaan of not following the rules after testing COVID-19 positive. The user reached out to BMC on Twitter and accused Samthaan of flouting the rules, urging the authorities to take necessary action.

View this post on Instagram Thankyou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) onJul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news