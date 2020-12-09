Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket, shares heartfelt post on Twitter

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Parthiv Patel made his announcement via a heartfelt post on social media site Twitter.

Parthiv wrote, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many. The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and hand holding me, in the formative years of my young career."

He added, "I am full of gratitude to The Gujarat Cricket Association, my home, for solidly rallying around me throughout my journey, and the leadership role conferred upon me couldn't have been more joyous and fulfilling than our team winning all formats of the game."

Making his Test debut in 2003 at age 17, Parthiv Patel is one of the youngest cricketers to play for India. He went on to play 25 matches and scored 934 runs at an average of 31.13. He had 6 fifties with a top score of 71. Parthiv Patel made his ODI debut in 2003 and went on to appear in 28 matches for the 'men in blue'. At an average of 23.74, he scored 736 runs with 4 fifties under his belt.

Parthiv Patel was a true stalwart in domestic cricket having scored 11240 runs from 194 matches including 27 centuries and 62 fifties with a top score of 206.

Making his IPL debut in the first season in 2008, Parthiv has gone on to play with many franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

