Parveen Babi: Lesser known facts about the late veteran actress

It's veteran actress Parveen Babi's 70th birth anniversary today. As a tribute to the actress, we present to you five lesser known facts about her.

Parveen Babi

Born into a Muslim family on April 4, 1949, Parveen Babi hailed from Junagadh, Gujarat. Being the only child of her parents, Parveen was born fourteen years after her parents' marriage. She lost her father Vali Mohammed Khan Babi at the age of ten.

Parveen Babi was known for being a fashion icon. And in fact, throughout her career, she was thought of more as a glamorous heroine than a serious actress. She broke all the stereotypes that one would ever expect from a Bollywood heroine.

On her 70th birth anniversary, we take a look at five lesser-known facts of Parveen Babi:



Parveen Babi on TIME

Parveen Babi, was the first Indian star to be featured on the cover of the Asia edition of Time magazine in 1976. She was 27 when the Time cover, titled Asia's Frenetic Film Scene, was released.



Parveen Babi

At the age of 23, Parveen Babi began her modelling career (1972) and was lucky enough to grab a film opposite cricketer Salim Durrani in 1973. The film was titled Charitra (1973) that bombed at the Box Office, though Parveen grabbed eyeballs.



Parveen Babi

At the peak of her career, Parveen Babi left the industry and was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The yesteryear actress lived alone for the most part of her later years.



Muradkhan Babi with his wife and Parveen Babi’s mother Jamal Bakhte

As per Parveen Babi's will, she left 70 per cent of her wealth for the welfare of underprivileged women and children from the Babi community, 10 per cent to the upliftment of the underprivileged in the Christian community, while the remaining 20 per cent to Muradkhan A Babi, Parveen's uncle, for the service he will be rendering while executing her final request.



Woh Lamhe Poster

It is said that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt wrote and produced Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja starrer Woh Lamhe (2006), based on his recollection and interpretation of his alleged relationship with Parveen Babi. It is believed that Kangana played Parveen on-screen.

