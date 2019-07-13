Passenger arrested from Kannur airport with narcotics worth Rs 7 lakh

crime

Upon frisking, the passenger, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath was discovered to have hidden a 210 grams of hashish in his pelvic area

On Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel arrested a Doha-bound passenger from the Kannur International airport for allegedly carrying hashish (drugs) estimated to be worth Rs seven lakh. The accused has been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action.

CISF personnel detected cannabis weighing about 910 gms concealed in slippers, the cannabis was worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs and was seized at Kannur Airport in Kerala. The passenger Ajas Valiyaballath and the seized substance were handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau pic.twitter.com/T3ASGbRFUy — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Upon frisking, the passenger, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath was discovered to have hidden a 210 grams of hashish in his pelvic area. Upon intensive screening a total of 690 grams of hashish was detected concealed in the sole of the passenger's slippers.

A resident of Thayetheru, the passenger, Ajas Valiyaballath was travelling to Doha from Kannur. He was handed over by CISF to Narcotics Control Bureau along with the seized drugs.

In a similar incident, a Zimbabwean woman has been nabbed by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth Rs 21 lakh, a senior official said. The woman, Nastor Farirai Ziso, 34, was on her way to Ndola in Zambia via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday night, when she was arrested by the CISF at Delhi airport.

The Zimbabwean woman was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a search of her baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8 kg. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said, adding that the cache is valued at about Rs 21 lakh.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics authority, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for registration of a criminal case and a detailed probe against her.

