Passport Row: Rajnath Singh disapproves of offensive tweets against Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister had been trolled for transferring a Passport Seva Kendra official, who allegedly insulted an interfaith couple

Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh

The trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is wrong, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been the subject of offensive tweets following a passport row involving an interfaith couple. "In my opinion, it is wrong," Singh said when asked to comment on the issue.

The external affairs minister conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they "approve" of such trolling – 43 per cent said yes and 57 per cent no. "In a democracy difference of opinion is but natural. Pls do criticise but not in foul language. Criticism in decent language is always more effective," Swaraj said on Twitter on Sunday.

The external affairs minister had re-tweeted some of the offensive tweets directed at her following the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official Vikas Mishra in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating the interfaith couple.

