Pataakha Movie Review: Your dose of smiles and tears

Pataakha

U/A: Comedy Drama

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan

Pataakha can essentially be described as masterful storytelling feeding off an average story. Thus, it is only right to say that Vishal Bhardwaj has spun gold from a six-pager script, written by Charan Singh Pathik, about two warring sisters. This isn't even a tale of sibling rivalry. The makers seem to have invented the genre that can be called sibling bickering. You can't quite seem to understand why they loathe each other. But, their inherent hatred is something one can begin to relish.

Viewers are instantly sucked into the rustic milieu and volatile world of Champa and Genda Kumari. The fiery sisters, nicknamed Badki and Chutki, have strong personalities; both are dreamers. The former hopes to own a dairy, the latter wants to be a teacher. The women have aspirations, yet, leave no stone unturned to shame their hapless father, played by the flawless Vijay Raaz. Bhardwaj finds his mouthpiece in Sunil Grover, who plays Dipper. Dipper glues the narrative's scattered pieces with humour.

The film here belongs to Bhardwaj and his boisterous leading ladies, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. They're are both raw, unassuming and untouched by the industry's gloss. They are venomous towards one another; parallels are drawn to the equation between India-Pakistan, complete, with an imaginary batwara.

Malhotra, who we remember from Dangal, delivers a winning performance, imbuing her character with vulnerability. Madan complements her with an act full of vigour.

So how do we really define Patakha? A satire, probably. But, essentially, it is a slice-of-life film, which has the right blend of humour, soul and mischief.

Yet, akin to Bhardwaj's films, Pataakha often meanders towards subplots with little relevance to the entire picture. The editing could have been crisper, but the film is worth a watch for its actors. Hell, you may even begin to ponder about whether the strained relation between India and Pakistan has any meaning.

