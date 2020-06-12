Pati Patni Aur Woh: Anant Vidhaat, Riya Sen, and Vinny Arora's tale gets a spooky twist

Jealousy is a tricky emotion…but it gets trickier when your wife's ghost experiences it! Leading entertainment streaming platform MX Player's Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to enthrall viewers, with a supernatural twist! This 10 episodic MX Original Series is an entertaining story of a husband whose wife has passed away, but the catch is that her soul is stuck in this world. Her ultimate wish is to see her husband re-married, but plans go awry when he actually happens to find 'the one'.

The horror-comedy traces the journey of Mohan (Anant Vidhaat) who is stuck between Rimjhim (Riya Sen) and the jealous ghost of his dead wife (Vinny Arora). Worried about his well-being after her death, Surabhi gets Mohan to promise that he would remarry soon and is satisfied with the marriage until she sees Rimjhim. Seeing her love-struck husband, Surabhi gets jealous and there begins the journey of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

Talking about playing the role of a husband torn between his two wives, Anant Vidhaat says, "This series is the perfect mix of humor, love and the added twist of a ghost to tie it all up. I've always loved watching a light-hearted comedy-drama and acting in this one was even more fun."

Riya Sen who plays Rimjhim said, "I believe that comedy is the toughest genre to bring alive onscreen but it's something that I really enjoy doing as an actor. This series is a hilarious journey of a man dealing with a woman's jealousy and her love, I hope audiences enjoy watching it."

Vinny Arora shared saying, "Pati Patni Aur Woh presents such a cliché image in our minds but this story takes a surprising turn and that's the part that interested me the most."

Directed by Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth, the series also sees Saksham Shukla, Jaspal Sharma, Siddharth Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news