Pati Patni Aur Woh director: Modern-day relationships based on different values

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday unveiled the first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh on Tuesday. While the film was initially touted to be a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta starrer by the same name, director Mudassar Aziz believes his offering is markedly different from the original as relationships have undergone a sea change in the four decades that separates the two movies. "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

A still from the original Pati Patni Aur Woh film

It is a humble tribute to BR saab [Chopra, director of the original]," says the director. With Kumar's character getting fascinated with his new secretary, the 1978 film offered a comic take on infidelity. The director too has adopted a playful tone for his story. "This film, in a light-hearted manner, analyses what makes people stray," reflects Aziz, adding that he has tweaked the characters to make them more relevant. "We created a brand new character for Kartik. Bhumi's 'Patni' is nowhere close to what Vidyaji played in the original and Ananya is the surprise package."

