Pati Patni Aur Woh: The Dheeme Dheeme song is a sure shot party starter

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have just dropped the full Dheeme Dheeme song after releasing the teaser yesterday. The song, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, is the first song that's been released from the romantic comedy. Check it out below!

Dheeme Dheeme is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and will surely make you hit the dance floor. The song features Chintu Tyagi's two different avatars and worlds. While he's seen dancing with his 'patni' Bhumi, he's also seen setting the dance floor ablaze with the 'woh' Ananya.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, "Dheeme Dheeme is a peppy dance number and we are hoping that the audiences will love the new version too. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have taken the song to the next level with their chemistry. Apart from this, the film also has other great songs and we can't wait for everyone to see them."

Tony Kakkar says, "Really happy that Dheeme Dheeme is back again in Pati Patni Aur Woh. It makes me feel special that song features Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi. I am sure that the audiences will love this new version too."

Choreographer Bosco Martis says, "It was such a fun ride choreographing this song. Working with Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya, was not at all a teaching experience but more like a party session. Those were the happy dancing days with the trio."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Produced under the banners T-series and BR Studios. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

