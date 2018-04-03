Patralekha: Don't get married was my family diktat

Patralekhaa delves into her relationship with Rajkummar Rao, calls boyfriend her inspiration rather than a competitor



Four years into the relationship, Patralekhaa says she has cracked the formula of going out on dates with her famous boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, without him being hounded by fans. "I ask him to wear a medical mask when we're stepping out," she says, bursting into peals of laughter. Jokes aside, she says she is proud of how Rao has steadily broken into the top league of actors.



Gearing up for her third Bollywood release — Nanu Ki Jaanu — in four years, Patralekhaa has been measured in selecting her projects. Ask her if Rajkummar Rao's success puts pressure on her to perform and she says, "He can never be my competition, he is my inspiration. Imagine having to be under the pressure of matching up to him, that would be a crazy place to be in."

The past two years have been dotted with rumours about their impending marriage. But Patralekhaa asserts they are in no hurry to tie the knot. "I don't see myself getting married for the next six to seven years. We both have too much to achieve. Our marriage, when it happens, will be beautiful. We will enjoy a two-month-long honeymoon and see the world."

She cheekily points out how stories about the duo keep oscillating between them tying the knot and their break-up. "According to those stories, we keep having break-ups in the lobby of our building," she laughs before adding, "We opened up about our relationship at the beginning with everyone, but I never expected to hear such vile things about us."

For now, her career is her focus. "My father always told me that marriage isn't a prerogative. I'd see friends tying the knot at 21, but my family never put that pressure. 'Don't get married' was a family diktat."

