Patralekhaa: Arranged Marriage is a progressive film

Arranged Marriage will explore the relationships in a family and their involvement during the process of an arranged marriage

Patralekhaa with Pradeep Sarkar on sets of Arranged Marriage. Picture courtesy/Patralekhaa's Instagram

Patralekhaa, who will be next seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Arranged Marriage, says it is a progressive film. The movie will explore the relationships in a family and their involvement during the process of an arranged marriage.

"My character is a timid girl. It is a very progressive film. It will resonate with a large section of audiences," Patralekhaa said in a statement. The actor plays a Bengali girl in the film. For the first time the CityLights actor has teamed up with Sarkar and she says, she enjoyed the process of working on this film.

"His love and passion for his work is the most endearing thing about him and also annoying. But I have learnt so much from him. It was indeed a pleasure working with him. One of the bucket list." "Dada's (Sarkar) process is very interesting. A teenager is trapped in that man. He is very helpful and supportive." The film features Ali Fazal as the male lead.

