Patricia Fields: It's not only about the look, you have to tell a story

The recently closed Patricia Field Boutique in Greenwich Village was a sacred site in the New York City fashion world for a full 50 years

Among many career highlights, Fields received Oscar and BAFTA Award nominations for her work on The Devil Wears Prada. She was nominated for five Emmy Awards, with one win for "Sex and the City," and received six Costume Designers Guild Award nominations for the landmark HBO series, with four wins.

Plus, she's from Queens and knows Queens style. As Fields said, "Name necklaces? Like in "Sex and the City"? Where did I get them? The Queens girl."

How did it feel to work with Jennifer Lopez for Second Act?

Working with Lopez was satisfying. "She knows what she likes, and she knows how to explain," said the designer. "If there's something she doesn't feel she'd be comfortable wearing, she'll tell you why. And it makes sense. She has experience with herself and can communicate it. Which is the dream."

"Jennifer chose the Christian Siriano dress for the Christmas party scene," Fields continued. "She dances at the party and knew what she needed to move in. You always have to consider what a garment is going to do in a scene. It's not only the look of something – you have to tell the story. It's not a fashion runway."

