Paul Pogba: It would be a pleasure to play with Neymar at Paris St Germain

Out-of-favour Man United midfielder Paul Pogba hails PSG superstar; says Brazilian footballer is a joy to watch



PSG's Neymar suffered a fracture on his right foot last month. Pic/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said it would be a pleasure to play with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, whom he described as pure "joy on the pitch" in an interview with an Argentine sports channel.

"Neymar is the definition of joy on the pitch," the French international said. "When I look at him on the pitch, he enjoys playing, with his technique, his ability and all that. I love watching him play. He's a different guy, he has his own style. If one day I'm going to play with him, it'll be a pleasure."



Paul Pogba

He was returning the favour after Neymar said in 2016 that he admired Pogba's style and would love to play alongside him. Pogba, despite arriving at Man United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million (105 million euros), has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourhino, leading to speculation about his future. Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record 222 million euros from Barcelona last year, suffered a fractured bone in his right foot last month in a match against Marseille.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that Neymar's recovery from foot surgery is going well, as the star forward bids to be fit for the World Cup in Russia. Lasmar, who operated on Neymar, said he speaks two or three time a day with the physiotherapists working with the Brazil and PSG player.

"Everything is going well, they tell me every detail," Lasmar said. "They are working hard so that he can return as quickly as possible and, above all, so there won't be any further problems for his foot or posture."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever