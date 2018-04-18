Paul Pogba's playing at walking pace, says Gary Neville

The France international appeared to have overcome his recent struggles when producing two-goal showing in a derby with Manchester City



Gary Neville

Jose Mourinho's threat to drop Paul Pogba from his Manchester United side has been welcomed by Gary Neville, with the £89m midfielder considered to be "playing at walking pace". The France international appeared to have overcome his recent struggles when producing two-goal showing in a derby with Manchester City.

He was, however, frustratingly anonymous during Sunday's 1-0 defeat to West Brom. "You watched them recently! If they play hope they play well but you couldn't argue against [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, [Juan] Mata and [Jesse] Lingard etc in front of them!" Neville added on Pogba after having it pointed out that he has previously branded United "a better side" with the Frenchman in it: "Yes but enough is enough! He's playing at walking pace! He can do so much more."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever