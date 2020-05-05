Pavan Kriplani decides to develop the thriller film Phobia 2 as a web offering

With the lockdown having put the brakes on his plans of filming Bhoot Police, director Pavan Kripalani has gone back to the writing desk. The filmmaker, who had given Bollywood one of its few psychological thrillers with Phobia (2016), is giving finishing touches to the sequel. However, keeping the current scenario in mind, Kripalani has decided to develop it as a web-film.

"The current situation has changed the way the entertainment business functions. I am guessing that over the next one year, smaller films will [benefit] by having a direct-to-web release. So, Phobia 2 will most likely release directly online," he explains.



Pavan Kripalani

Close on the heels of the Radhika Apte starrer hitting the screens, it was heard that a male protagonist would take centre-stage in the second instalment. However, the director has had a change of heart. "I had written a male-centric story, but now, I [am pursuing] a different idea with a female lead."

