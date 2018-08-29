Pavan Shah to lead India in U-19 Asia Cup at Dhaka

cricket

It will be played in Lucknow from September 12 to 18. Mumbai's prolific run-scorer and aggressive batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal too has retained his place in the Indian team after being part of the squad which played in Sri Lanka recently

Pavan Shah

Maharashtra batsman Pavan Shah has replaced Aryan Juyal as the captain of the India U-19 squad for the Asia Cup, starting in Dhaka from September 29. Most of the players from India's tour of Sri Lanka were retained while Juyal has been dropped.

Although he is only 16, Juyal won't be eligible to play in the next World Cup, as BCCI policy doesn't allow any player to play two successive colts World Cup. Meanwhile, Shah and Vedant Murkar will lead India 'A' and 'B' squads in the four-nation tournament, also comprising Nepal and Afghanistan.

India U-19 squad

Pavan Shah (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Prab Simran Singh (wicket-keeper), Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Ajay Dev Goud, Yatin Mangwani, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty.

