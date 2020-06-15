Pavitra Rishta co-actor Usha Nadkarni: My body started shaking as read the news of Sushant's death

By Usha Nadkarni

Sushant was a quiet boy. We had worked together for almost two and a half years on the show 'Pavitra Rishta'. It was a good experience playing the role of his 'aai' ( mother).

When my hairdresser contacted me in the morning and shared the news of Sushant's demise, I could not believe it. I thought it was a hoax. My immediate reaction was Sushant aatmahatya kashi karu shakto (why would Sushant commit suicide)? But then, the news was all over and it sadly turned out to be true.

My whole body started shaking as read the news of his death. I just had tears rolling down my eyes. I was numb for a moment. May his soul Rest in peace.

I was not in touch with Sushant after he left the show. He then made foray into films and became a big and successful person. His life was different and I never tried to bother him by contacting him. He was a shy, quiet and calm person. He used to quietly sit on the sets and would always go out of his way to make others comfortable.

Apne kaam mein kaam rakhne wala ladka tha (he used to mind his business). He was a good boy. I will always remember him.

- As told to Simran Sethi

Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever