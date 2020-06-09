Pawan Chawla shares how smart decision-making can do wonders in the entertainment industry

The best thing about any producer in the entertainment industry is his or her decision-making power. While the director might be called as the captain of the ship, but it is the producer who looks after the entire quality of production. Making some bold decisions, producer Pawan Chawla is emerging as one of the most successful names in Bollywood as well as in Pollywood. He is the man behind Delhi-based celebrity management company, P&M Movies Pvt Ltd which is a reputed name in the entertainment industry.'

Besides celebrity management, the company is also specialized in organising various events like inaugurations, launch events, corporate parties and annual functions. He has produced a lot of music videos including 'Meri Jaan' featuring Sapna Choudhary and Mohd. Danish, 'Sohniye – The Gorgeous Girl' by Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi featuring Shraddha Pandit, 'Gulabo Chori', 'Nain Nasheele', 'Bawli Tared', 'Chakvin Beat' and 'Mehbooba'. He says, “The job of a producer is not just to finance any film, show or music video. There goes a lot of work depending upon the longevity of the project. Selecting script, coordinating with writer, cinematographer, director and other teams; there is a lot on the producer's table. Though it's a fun process and every project teaches you something valuable.”

The producer has earned the tag of the 'Golden Producer of India' by none other than singer Mika Singh. Among other celebrities with whom Mr Chawla has associated in the past include Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Daler Mehndi, Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Ankit Tiwari, Sapna Choudhary and Amy Jackson. The producer has exclusively managed singer Ankit Tiwari and all his events and concerts across the globe. “Quality work always prevails over the numbers and quantity. I believe taking smart decisions and working towards it matters the most. It doesn't matter if you have to walk alone for it”, he added. The digital presence of Mr Chawla's company is managed by Raghav Jain and Uday Rajveer Singh, the two young entrepreneurs of the famous PR company 'Brand Box Digital Media'. Not only a producer and celebrity manager but Pawan Chawla is also a businessman. He is a real estate investor in New Delhi and is simultaneously contributing by producing quality content for the audience.

