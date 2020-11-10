Payal Ghosh all set to play Madhubala in her next film, talks about her excitement

Payal Ghosh will play Madhubala in Rajeev Chaudhari's Red, co-starring Krushna Abhishek. "The current generation needs to know her story. She is an icon and it can't get bigger than playing her on screen," says Ghosh, who called out Anurag Kashyap and allegedly accused him of sexual misconduct.

The film has been written by Ashok Tyagi, who is also the director. Ghosh's last B-Town outing was the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

Krushna Abhishek is also known for some very successful comedies like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, and was also seen in Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. Paresh Rawal, over the years, has acted in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, and URI: The Surgical Strike. He's now gearing up for Hungama 2, Toofan, Coolie No. 1, and a film with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Ghosh, she gave a statement last month that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she levelled against him. Payal wanted lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges.

"Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement... my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice," Payal tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police where he denied all allegations. The filmmaker's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

