Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha for defamatory remarks; Richa's team issues statement

It all began when actress Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. In one of her interviews regarding the matter, she had dragged Richa Chadha's name into it, which didn't sit well with the latter. Richa Chadha then filed a suit against Ghosh, over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by Ghosh in connection with her charges against Anurag Kashyap.

Richa alleged that the acts had resulted in "tarninshing her reputation" and "subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony."

The Bombay High Court then asked Payal Ghosh whether she wished to withdraw her statement against Richa Chadha. Now, in the latest development, Ghosh has decided to apologise unconditionally to Richa Chadha for her defamatory remarks against the actress.

A statement released by Richa's team reads:

Richa Chadha is elated with the outcome of the Case and is thankful to the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court has accepted the consent terms as an undertaking to the Hon'ble Court in the Suit with Payal Ghosh giving Richa Chadha an unconditional apology and withdrawal of all statements defamatory posts also including videos and also agreeing not to state, make, publish, republish any defamatory, insulting, humiliating statements against Richa Chadda related to the subject matter of the Suit and/or any issue, dispute, complaint, suit, action, controversy, nefarious activity and/or criminal activity between Payal Ghosh and any person/party. The case with Kamaal R Khan continues while his statement is already recorded by the Hon'ble Court that he has no intention of repeating his tweets and that he will not make any similar remarks or the the statement made by Payal Ghosh on Twitter or any other media, while the news channel has agreed to withdraw its videos from all its platforms and has agreed not to republish them along with agreeing for an injunction against them. A John Doe/Ashok Kumar order has also been granted to withdraw with immediate effect from their respective publications all defamatory statements, videos, tweets and/or defamatory statements of Payal Ghosh, the news channel and KRK. The suit for damages against The news channel and KRK continues.

