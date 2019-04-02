Payal Rohatgi and Gauahar Khan got into an ugly Twitter spat for this reason

television

It's not always that you see two well-known actresses hurl abuses at each other on a public platform. But Payal Rohatgi and Gauahar Khan came at each other relentlessly on Twitter

It all started when Rakht actress Payal Rohatgi tweeted a rather controversial tweet calling for the removal of Article 370 and the eviction of Kashmiri Muslims from Kashmir. Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to reply to Payal's tweet and said, "Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims ! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u (sic)!!"

What followed was an ugly spat that turned uglier by the minute.

Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims ! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u!! https://t.co/PiY8eVTesp — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019

Payal Rohatgi then retorted with a scathing tweet that called Gauahar "Muslim aunty". She wrote:

Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a realityshow who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emergedðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. She knows d population of my building ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ then U should know I own d flat ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/0nPv4GHoNx — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019

Gauahar Khan was reportedly in a relationship with Bigg Boss co-contestant, Kushal Tandon, but they parted ways later. The war of words between Payal and Gauahar continued for quite a while, and fans and followers of both actresses chimed in with their views.

To Payal's "workout in hijab" remark, Gauahar Khan responded by saying that it's a woman's choice whether she wants to wear a hijab or not.

It’s a woman’s choice to wear a hijab or not!N if they r working g out in a hijab I am proud that it’s an example of being able to do all that u want in it! Just the way Its not frowned upon when a woman works out in her sports bra, she shouldn’t have to get small minded — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019

The spat only ended after Khan blocked Rohatgi on Twitter. Payal Rohatgi then went on to call Gauahar Khan's tweets a publicity stunt, after which the war seemed to have finally ended.

