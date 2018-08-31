Payal Rohatgi trolled for her Kerala tweet; takes a jibe at Swara Bhasker

television

Recently, Payal Rohatgi took to Twitter to talk about the floods in Kerala saying that God is punishing the state because it has not banned cow slaughter

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Valentine's Night (2012), may not have a career to speak of but she's taking social media by storm. Recently, she took to Twitter to talk about the floods in Kerala saying that God is punishing the state because it has not banned cow slaughter. She found herself being mercilessly trolled.

Netizens took potshots at her flop career and slammed her for being an attention-seeker. While replying to one of the trolls, she took a jibe at Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "Let me be a flop, so what? I can't have my views? Oh sorry, I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of rape in Devistan campaign to be successful (sic)." Swara replied, 'Hi Payal! I hope you are well too... Stay happy sister (sic)." Well said.

Payal later replied to Swara, "Well Dearest Swara thanks for asking. Am doing very well. Wish u the same happiness sister #loveandalliscoming Hope the trolls love this reply too." [sic]

Here are some of Payal Rohatgi's tweets:

I am a proud #Hindu. I am NOT ashamed to love my religion. I respect other religions but I am proud of my religious beliefs. I don’t belong to any particular industry. I belong to MYSELF & my abilities to better as an Actor/Performer. I am NO sheep. I am Humanbeing with a brain. pic.twitter.com/rAKSOVf0QC — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) April 19, 2018

My #ReligiousBeliefs may sound #illogical to U. But Your #ReligiousBeliefs also sound #illogical to me. Yet I dont go on making a #mockery out of it. For me women in #Burqa represent #cagedanimals & 1 Man/Multiple wives, degrading but then its not MY battle to fight about for ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/xnWjNiSd7X — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 31, 2018

ALL views are taken into consideration based on the success/failure graph ðÂ¤¨ of the humanbeing. Beta #karma is #karma. It won’t spare a #hindu or a #muslim. But YES u all hurt ðÂÂÂ a certain sentiment openly then talk about belittling me ðÂÂÂ #Respect the #faith of ALL religions ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/KWJY8m5mPs — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 28, 2018

#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one âÂÂï¸Â but u can’t hurt religious faith like thisðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/eqBwM7F15G — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 27, 2018

