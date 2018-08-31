Search

Payal Rohatgi trolled for her Kerala tweet; takes a jibe at Swara Bhasker

Aug 31, 2018, 16:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Recently, Payal Rohatgi took to Twitter to talk about the floods in Kerala saying that God is punishing the state because it has not banned cow slaughter

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Valentine's Night (2012), may not have a career to speak of but she's taking social media by storm. Recently, she took to Twitter to talk about the floods in Kerala saying that God is punishing the state because it has not banned cow slaughter. She found herself being mercilessly trolled.

Netizens took potshots at her flop career and slammed her for being an attention-seeker. While replying to one of the trolls, she took a jibe at Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "Let me be a flop, so what? I can't have my views? Oh sorry, I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of rape in Devistan campaign to be successful (sic)." Swara replied, 'Hi Payal! I hope you are well too... Stay happy sister (sic)." Well said.

 

Payal later replied to Swara, "Well Dearest Swara thanks for asking. Am doing very well. Wish u the same happiness sister #loveandalliscoming Hope the trolls love this reply too." [sic]

Here are some of Payal Rohatgi's tweets:

 

