PBL: Mumbai beat Hyderabad to seal final berth

Mumbai Rockets ended the title defence of Hyderabad Hunters to set up a summit clash against Bengaluru Raptors at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 here on Saturday. Mumbai Trump Sameer Verma played a brilliant match before Anders Antonsen finished off what was a dominant 4-2 win for the two-time runners-up at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Mumbai will hope to be third time lucky in the final today after losses to the Delhi Acers and the Chennai Smashers in the first two seasons. The Rockets looked the better of the two teams for most part of the tie, racing ahead to 4-0 before PV Sindhu could finally open the Hunters' account. It was, however, only a matter of time before Mumbai wrapped it up.

Sameer beat World No. 35 Mark Caljouw 15-8, 15-7. Anders Antonsen beat Hyderabad's Lee Hyun Il 15-13, 15-6. World No. 3 Sindhu was the lone bright spot for Hyderabad as she secured a 15-6, 15-5 win over 202nd ranked Shreyanshi Pardeshi of the Mumbai Rockets. Earlier, Lee Yong Dae and Kim Gi Jung gave Mumbai a dream start with a 15-14, 15-12 win over Hyderabad's Bodin Isara and Kim Sa-Rang.

