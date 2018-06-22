PDP-BJP divorce was a fixed match, says Omar Abdullah

The National Conference president said that both the parties had 'scripted it to perfection' taking their cue from Bollywood

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday termed the breakup of the PDP-BJP alliance as a "brilliant fixed match", saying the two parties "crafted their divorce" and "scripted it to perfection" after taking their cue from Bollywood.

"The PDP & BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their 'divorce'. Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren't fools and neither are the rest of us," Omar wrote on Twitter as he shared a clip from the 1977 political satire movie 'Kissa Kursi Ka'.

The former chief minister called for immediate dissolution of the state assembly, saying keeping it in suspended animation encourages 'dalals' (brokers). "Then why not dissolve the assembly? If @rammadhavbjp is true to his word that there is no question of horse-trading and clearly no new alliances are being formed then the assembly should be dissolved. Keeping it suspended has encouraged dalals," Omar wrote.

He was responding to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's reported comments that there was no question of horse-trading. "Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I'm sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We've seen what kind of horse-trading happened in J&K under his party, nobody should forget the history" Madhav had said.

Voices

Hansraj Ahir, Union Minister

'We want to end this trouble forever, what is being carried out in Kashmir by separatists, terrorists or by Pakistan... The government will not tolerate (it)'

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Independent legislator from Langate constituency

'Everyone knows that the NC and the PDP have no ideological differences but it is for their lust for power, ego and the dictates of New Delhi, that they oppose each other. It is high time for the NC and the PDP to give up their illogical egos and form a government and bury the past to start an era wherefrom they should dictate terms to New Delhi rather than becoming its mouthpiece'