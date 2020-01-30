Pedro Almodovar on working with the actors of Pain and Glory: They are like part of my family

Whenever anyone talks about Spanish cinema, it's impossible to ignore the achievements of Pedro Almodóvar, one of the most internationally successful Spanish filmmakers of all time. While being one of the world's most beloved auteurs, he is often seen reuniting with actors for his projects. He's worked with Antonio Banderas on 8 films, and with Penelope Cruz in 4 films, Pain and Glory being their latest release.

Talking about working with the actors, he shares that, "It's always easier I mean, with the time because you invest, this is like investment. I mean, just to have the experience of directing them and to be understood by them and to understand them, makes everything easier at the moment of shooting. They are like part of my family because I am used to seeing them. We became friends a long time ago. It's always wonderful if I write something that they can do, of course, they are the first ones to be called."

Pain and Glory, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, sees a robust cast starring the popular Spanish actor, producer, director and writer Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia. A movie that follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well. The critically acclaimed film was also chosen as the Best Film of the Year by Time Magazine. PVR Pictures brings the movie Pain and Glory to India on January 31, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates