Penning down a legacy

The art of beautiful handwriting or calligraphy is considered equal to, if not higher in value than sculpture or painting in the Middle East. Derived from the Greek words kallos (beauty) and graphein (to write), the English word calligraphy did not appear until 1613. But the history of the art form that took shape differently across countries starting with the Shand dynasty in China, has existed for approximately 3,000 years. Today, in India, artist Achyut Palav, 59, is carrying forward the legacy of the art form. And the diverse work that has emerged from his 40-year career will be on display at a retrospective at Kala Ghoda's Jehangir Art Gallery this week.

The inauguration of the exhibition comprising over 50 works also featured the launch of Palav's book Letterospective that was conceptualised a year ago and has been authored in English. "It doesn't just document my motto and philosophy as an artist but also gives readers an understanding of the art form," he shares. Apart from his works on canvas and paper, coins and tools he received while learning the Modi language, an ancient variation of the Devanagari script, will also be on display.

The artist was introduced to calligraphy as a student at Parel's Dr Shirodkar High School in 1973. It was there that he was in charge of writing "Suvichar" ie best thoughts on the blackboard. Palav's journey with the Modi script began in 1982 when he received a research scholarship from Ulka Advertising for a thesis on the subject. "The free form of the script that meant not lifting your hand, fascinated me," he shares. Over the years, Palav feels that his ability to adapt to different mediums — from a blackboard to canvas — is special; he feels like he has changed how calligraphy is conceived, as black ink on parchment. "Now you have many people warming up to it and you even see corporate workshops on the subject. I want to help further this knowledge; it shouldn't be restricted as an activity for schoolchildren," Palav maintains.

His works that find a space at Germany's Stiftung Archives and Klingspor Museum, Société Générale in France as well as Russia's Contemporary Museum of Calligraphy are all rooted in emotion. Palav states, "I simply transfer an image on paper. There is no reasoning behind each work. The visuals just emerge."

Till January 27, 11 am to 7 pm

At Auditorium, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22843989

Free

