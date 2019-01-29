Pep Gaurdiola: Manchester City's packed schedule a privilege

football

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side exited both domestic cup competitions, leaving them to concentrate on the EPL and Champions Leagues

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has challenged his players to relish their demanding schedule as they continue to chase EPL leaders Liverpool with a visit to Newcastle tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side exited both domestic cup competitions, leaving them to concentrate on the EPL and Champions Leagues. In stark contrast, City remain active in four major competitions. "It's important that in January we are there," said Guardiola. "The big clubs, that is the big difference, what are the best clubs in the last decade? Juventus, Bayern and Barcelona, these are the best teams in the last decade in Europe, why? Because every season they win the league, every season they win the cups, every season they are there, because they are the best," he added.

"Sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not but the most important thing is being. I tell them it's a privilege, if you believe it's a handicap, you are [making] a big mistake."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever