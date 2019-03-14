Pep Guardiola calls for quicker VAR decisions after Manchester City's 7-0 win over Schalke

football

Sergio Aguero hit a double to get City going before Sane, Sterling and Bernardo Silva got on the scoresheet. Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus then came off the bench to score in the second half

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola again backed the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, but called for decisions using the system to be speeded up after his side's 7-0 thrashing of Schalke to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Three of City's goals scored by Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling had to be checked by VAR for tight offside calls, while Sane also had another goal ruled out. But there was frustration among supporters over long delays before the referee was given the all clear by his video assistants to either award the goal or rule it out.



City's Sergio Aguero after scoring against Schalke on Tuesday

VAR also played a big role in the first leg of the last 16 tie as Schalke were awarded two penalties before losing 3-2 on the night in Gelsenkirchen and 10-2 on aggregate. "They need to be a little bit quicker to make decisions but it is fair," said Guardiola.

"The two penalties went against us from VAR in Germany but at the end it is fair. At the end that is what we are looking for. I am happy with VAR. Hopefully it can be quicker than today."

