Pep Guardiola: Fans invading pitch is a beautiful thing

Man City fans celebrate on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium after their team's 5-0 win over Swansea in an EPL tie on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola was happy to share Manchester City's Premier League triumph with a pitch full of fans, describing the celebratory invasion as a beautiful thing. City were confirmed as champions on their day off last weekend and played the part with aplomb at the Etihad Stadium, hammering struggling Swansea 5-0 in a dominant display.



Once the full-time whistle blew, hundreds of supporters raced onto the field to take in the moment. Asked about the potential for disciplinary action, he said: "No problem. Football is an emotional game. I understand you have to be careful, but when they feel they want to share that they are happy.

"It is better they stay where they should stay, but I'm not going to tell them don't do that. "If they are happy I like them to be close with the team. They show how happy they are and that is the most beautiful thing we can live as professionals, as a manager and football players. "Just arriving on the bus, the way people look at us and celebrate in the stadium and jump. I'm sorry that's good. It's time to celebrate. I'm not going to tell anybody don't enjoy it."

