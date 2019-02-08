Pep Guardiola hails never-say-die spirit as Man City top EPL table

football

Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's never-say-die spirit as the champions knocked Liverpool off the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Everton on Wednesday.

Guardiola's side were in danger of being blown away by Liverpool in the title race after a damaging defeat at Newcastle last week. But Liverpool have faltered with successive draws against Leicester and West Ham, allowing City to get back in the hunt.

A hard-fought victory at Goodison Park, secured by goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus, lifted City above Liverpool on goal difference. "Goodison Park, 2-0, we have to be happy. In terms of consistency, we didn't concede one shot on target. To score in the last minute of the first half helped us a lot," Guardiola said.

"We have a game every three days for three months. I don't know how far we will get, maybe we will die in the road, but we are trying," Guardiola said.

"We have played one more game than Liverpool. It's good to be top but Liverpool has a game at Old Trafford. I don't think too much about that but four or five days ago we could have been seven points behind, it is a lesson to never give up."

