Pep Guardiola: Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City at season end

Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, coach Pep Guardiola has announced. The 34-year-old Toure will play his last game at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, when Man City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the penultimate English Premier League match of the season, reports EFE news agency.

"Yaya is not going to stay next season," Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday. "He came here, and we cannot forget that or what he has achieved for this club." Toure joined City in 2010 from Barcelona for 24 million pounds ($32.51 million) and in June 2017 signed a contract extension until the end of this season.

The Ivorian has not managed to find the back of the net in 16 matches for City this season. Toure played a total of 229 Premier League matches with the Citizens, helping the team to win three league titles, one FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.

