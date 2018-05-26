Percussionist V Selvaganesh to share stage with his son Swaminathan

Speaking of his son, Selvaganesh says, "To perform alongside your child on one stage is a feeling that cannot be described"



Swaminathan

Born to a long line of musical heritage, V Selvaganesh first brush with music maestros was at home itself. His father, TH Vinayakam, fondly known as Vikku Vinayakam is a Grammy winning ghatam player, while his grandfather TR Harihara Sharma was among the pioneers of percussion in India. "I believe that I am blessed to be a part of a heritage that has made music its tradition rather than just a profession," says Selvaganesh, who is touted as the 'kanjira king'. He along with his son Swaminathan will be in the city to match beats in what promises to be a fun concert.

Speaking of his son, Selvaganesh says, "To perform alongside your child on one stage is a feeling that cannot be described. Swaminathan is an amazing son and a musician and most of the credit goes to my father. He is the one under whom Swami has trained." This father-son duo entirely relies on the magic of spontaneity when it comes to performing. "Our performances are not planned or rehearsed because everything is about that moment. It's like we play question and answers in the language of music. I throw questions at him and he responds. So, if you have to expect anything from this concert, that would be nothing. Everything will happen in that moment and you have to be there to witness it," he says.



Swaminathan will be playing the Kanjira with his father Selvaganesh

His first instrument of choice was the mridangam. But, despite that his grandfather would urge him to play the kanjira. "He made me understand that very few people are keen on playing the instrument, and fewer are good at it. When I realised it, I took up this instrument and weaved my career around it. Today, to have an entire album revolving around this instrument is a very proud feeling," says Selvaganesh.

When: 9 pm, June 1

Where: The Quarter

Entry: Rs 749-Rs 1,499

Log on to: insider.in

