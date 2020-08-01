Permanent Make-up Specialist Shagun Gupta Makes India Proud

Being in the industry for around two decades, Shagun has a gift for understanding beauty and also, represents India as a diplomat of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation

Fashion and technology industry are one of those businesses where there are no time limit and border. There are always creative variations with competitive international race. Shagun Gupta, who is the only makeup artist to get international brand in India in the form of permanent makeup industry, always had a dream to make it big in her career. The ten years of constant experience in beauty studio business during her struggling days gave her immense confidence in achieving her dreams.

She has achieved degrees after degrees like GIA gemologist from London, Esthetic skin care from US and Micro-pigments from Korea.

Shagun Gupta now, also offers advance European and American techniques using the latest digital machines now in India at her PMU Academy in Mumbai and making India proud. Not only this, she also wants students from her "PMU Academy" to start their own business in the permanent makeup industry which is a booming market internationally, for which Shagun is promising full support to anyone seeking it.

Her flagship label 'Shagun Gupta' has several goals to take India's fashion world to next level by introducing new techniques, using the latest digital machines, Swiss pigments and crafted tools in makeup application, eyebrow shaping and design, semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions, eyelash lifting and tinting, eyebrow extensions, eyebrow lamination, BB glow, CC Glow, fibroblast plasmapen, chemical peels, micro-needling, cosmetic tattoo removal and icy lips in India itself at a reasonable range - for which Indians have been paying dollars in foreign countries. Shagun Gupta has always believed in Make In India concept and hence never settled in foreign countries with the goal of taking our nation towards the path of pride.

The students who join her PMU Academy are proud to learn from someone who has immense experience. Shagun Gupta also represents India as a diplomat of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation. Not only this - she is the Indian partner for 'Nouveau Contour', a European premier brand and world leader in masters in micro-pigmentation in the world. She has also won many beauty titles and made the country and her family proud.

Shagun Gupta is also well known amongst Bollywood and television celebs like Freddy Daruwala, Kamya Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and many others as they have visited her at her lavish South Mumbai Studio. Her flagship label 'Shagun Gupta' has several goals to make India a new hub in permanent make-up and taking this fashion world to the next level by introducing new techniques using the latest digital machines and advanced methods in her profession.

