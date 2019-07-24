Pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' with another dog in Kerala

national

The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram

White Pomeranian dog was abandoned by its owner for having an "illicit relationship" with a dog next door. Pic/ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: A white Pomeranian dog was found abandoned by its owner in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for having an "illicit relationship" with a dog next door. The 3-year-old dog was found outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram with a note attached to its collar.

The dog was rescued by People For Animals (PFA) volunteer, Shameen, who was shocked to read the note. The note written in Malayalam said, "The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of 'illicit relationship' with a dog in the neighbourhood."

Thiruvananthapuram: A white Pomeranian dog was abandoned by its owner for having an "illicit relationship" with a dog next door. Shameem, People For Animals (PFA) volunteer says,"I was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate, I went there & brought her home." #Kerala pic.twitter.com/nvu6QXTVJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Shameem said that she was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate so she went there and brought her home and also added that this is the first instance where she has seen a dog being abandoned for an "illicit relationship."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

