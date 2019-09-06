MENU

Pet dog taught me that love is unconditional, says Himansh Kohli

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 09:39 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Himansh Kohli talks about his three-year-old pet dog, Muffin

Pet dog taught me that love is unconditional, says Himansh Kohli
Himansh Kohli with his pet

Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli says his pet dog, Muffin, taught him that love is unconditional. He says, "Muffin is a family member just like our previous pets were. In fact, when my mother and sister come to Mumbai and dad is alone back home in Delhi, he doesn't feel lonely because there's Muffin to give him company."

The actor adds, "Muffin is three years old. She is the one who binds the family together. We keep talking about her all the time."

Earlier, Kohli was a pet parent to a pug and a French bulldog.

Talking about animal brutality, the actor says, "I think in today's times, animals are more human than humans themselves. The kind of atrocities that people bring upon the creatures is beyond brutality. Why harm someone who cannot save themselves? Why be so brutal towards animal who cannot speak? There should be strict laws for offenders."

