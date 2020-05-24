PETA India works with Ujjain police to arrest abusers who drowned dog in viral video

After offering a reward and making a nationwide appeal for help with identifying two males shown in a video tying a community dog by his mouth and legs and throwing him into a pond to drown while hurling stones at him, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India filed a First Information Report (FIR) and worked with the Ujjain police to locate the perpetrators and ensure that they were arrested. In the FIR, the offence is booked under Sections 34 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. After hearing about the dog's plight, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Heena Sidhu shared the incident on social media.



Section 34 of the IPC addresses criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, and Section 429 prohibits the mischievous killing of an animal, making offenders liable to be punished with a five-year jail term, with or without a fine.

"PETA India commends the efforts taken by the Ujjain police and is grateful for the support rendered by Special Inspector General of Police of the Aurangabad Range Dr Ravinder Singal, IPS, and his team of officers, who helped trace the accused to Panchampura in Ujjain, which is also the source of the video," says PETA India Associate Manager of the Emergency Response Team Meet Ashar. "Since people who are cruel to animals often move on to harming humans, it's imperative for the public to report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for everyone's safety."

PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way" – notes that research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty against animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurt other animals or humans. In a study of domestic violence victims, 60 percent of women said that their abusive partners had harmed or killed their dogs or other animals. While the IPC carries stricter penalties, PETA India has long campaigned to strengthen the nation's PCA Act, 1960, which contains outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders.

