Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper welcome baby girl

Musician Pete Wentz and longtime partner Meagan Camper have welcomed a daughter. "We are so happy to welcome Marvel Jane Wentz into the world," the "Fall Out Boy" rocker, 38, and model, 29, told people.com exclusively in a statement. "Her brothers are both very excited about their brand new kid sister," the statement further read.

Wentz shared the news on Instagram on Sunday night. "So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she's here and she's already ready to takeover the world . Happy Mother's Day Meagan Camper and all the moms out there. We love you," he posted.

Baby Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter as he's already father to 9-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (with ex Ashlee Simpson), and he and Camper welcomed their son Saint Laszlo in August 2014.

