Peter Andre warns fans over scam

hollywood

Peter Andre said followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been targeted by the con, whereby tricksters attempt to get fans to pay for fake meet-and-greets

Peter Andre

Singer Peter Andre has claimed that fraudsters pretending to be him have attempted to get money from his social media followers. He said followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been targeted by the con, whereby tricksters attempt to get fans to pay for fake meet-and-greets, reports mirror.co.uk.

He only found out about it when one fan got in touch to see if he had really requested her as a friend on Facebook. "I was like, 'No, that's definitely not me!'" he wrote in his column for a magazine.

"Then another got in touch to say the people pretending to be me tried to get thousands of pounds out of her. They've also been messaging people saying I'm going to be at a certain place at a certain time when I'm not," he continued.

"This has not turned into an investigation, so if you receive a message on Facebook Messenger, Instagram or Twitter asking for any kind of money or bank details, please do not reply - report it," he warned.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</p