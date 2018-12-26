Peter Handscomb set for BBL after Melbourne Test axing

cricket

Peter Handscomb

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb is set to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being dropped from the third Test against India. The 26-year-old, who was replaced by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, will represent Melbourne Stars, Cricket Australia reported on Wednesday.

It means the Stars could be boosted by the return of wicket-keeper batsman as the former will seek their first win of the season after two defeats at the hands of Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

Handscomb struggled through the Adelaide and Perth Test against with scores of 34, 14, 7 and 13. However, Australia captain, Tim Paine insisted that the doors are not completely closed on him and he could come back for the final Test in Sydney, meaning it is unlikely he will be available for the Star's derby against Melbourne Renegades on January 1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I am sure Pete (Peter Handscomb) would be upset. I think he has had conversations with the selectors that there are a few things they would like him to work on and Pete is open to that. Pete at his best is going to score a lot of Test runs and not just his batting, he brings a hell of a lot to our side in terms of his fielding, his experience and just the way he generally goes about his cricket," Paine said on Tuesday.

"Going to Sydney, a place where it normally spins, I think people come back into the fold pretty quickly because he has renowned as probably our best player of spin. I know he will be doing everything he can to get back into the side," the captain added. The Melbourne Stars will clash against Sydney Sixers on December 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

