Pets doing homework: This new photography genre in making wins internet

Teachers always try to motivate students to learn! And what is a best way to learn other than involving your pets in your study? A legal scholar, Marie-Amelie George in her trial to make learning fun asked her students to send her the pictures of their pet doing the most unusual of all activities they do –doing homework.

The pictures that make up for an under-rated photography genre, prove that pets can be a cute study companion. George posted a picture of a dog doing what looks like it is reading a book that started a trail of pictures of their pets enlightening themselves with some reading.

I ask my students to send me photos of their dogs doing class work. It’s an under-appreciated photography genre. pic.twitter.com/oxXFicXmue — Marie-Amélie George (@ProfMAGeorge) April 15, 2020

The picture posted on April 16, garnered more than 352,400 likes and was retweeted over 52,600 times. Here are some more pictures of pets doing their homework.

Cats only check your work w a disapproving gaze. pic.twitter.com/zmWXmF7QeK — 0000 1000 0110 0111 0101 0011 0000 1001 (@CJHicks15) April 16, 2020

He has his own work area.... A bit small though. pic.twitter.com/AxT505vgob — Ryan Sorensen (@ryanoss123) April 16, 2020

Beanbag likes to study maps. pic.twitter.com/j5XFshS7HN — Karla (@Heyitskarla) April 16, 2020

What do you think of this new genre in photography?

