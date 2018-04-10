Ph.D. student goes missing, family and friends launch search

Atreyee, an anthropologist and has been missing since April 6. She was last seen at the Marriot at Bellandur in Bengaluru

A PhD student, identified as Dr. Atreyee Majumdar, has been reported as missing from Bengaluru, Karnataka. Atreyee, an anthropologist and has been missing since April 6. She was last seen at the Marriot at Bellandur in Bengaluru.

Atreyee is an alumnus of the National Law School in Bengaluru. She was in Toronto pursuing a post-doctoral research. Family and friends of Atreyee have shared her pictures extensively on social media in an attempt to reach her.

So far, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

