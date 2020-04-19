Photographer makes wedding album with Lego models amid lockdown

All of Chris Wallace's wedding bookings were either cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus, but the UK-based wedding photographer didn't let that deter him. Wallace took it upon himself to recreate a wedding ceremony using LEGO figures lying around his house. He named the bride and groom Florence and Fred, and spent many hours preparing for the wedding. He even staged several scenes and big moments seen frequently in Christian weddings and then proceeded to click photos of them. He used his experience capturing weddings to make it seem natural.



The bride getting dolled up for her wedding

The bride walked down the aisle with a Harry Potter figurine, whereas groomsmen Ghostbusters, Chewbacca and a 1980 Lego spaceman stood at the altar to support the groom. "I've found myself with quite a bit of free time on my hands and thought it'll be a fun thing to do," said the photographer to the New York Post. "The ceremony was held outdoors in the most gorgeous of settings, filled with the greenest of plastic leaves and most colourful plastic flowers," he added.

Posing for a family photo. Pics/carpediemphotographycheshire.co.uk/Chris Wallace

Wallace said: "I tried drawing upon the experiences I had with weddings, to capture the big moments while making it seem natural." As the lockdown is anticipated to last till June, he plans to do another shoot soon.

Girl, I want you real clean!

A New Yorker hung fliers to look for a 'germ free' partner during the Coronavirus crisis



Pic/New York Post

A single man from New York, who is looking for love, hung dating fliers across the city, saying that his potential lover must be healthy, fit and clean.

The man, identified only as Brad, also said in the flier that he is "seeking a girlfriend for Coronavirus and beyond." He describes himself as a healthy, attractive, and well-settled man, looking for "germ-free monogamy". "I was single when the lockdown began and was wondering how and when dating would be possible again," Brad told the New York Post.

"This is no time for casual dating or hook-ups, so I am seeking a long-term and exclusive relationship," he added. Brad said that he has already received responses from "high-quality women" and is looking forward to meeting some for six-foot-apart dates.

Papi Gudia 2.0

An area in Mexico City became one of the most searched addresses on Google Maps this week, after photos of a creepy, doll-covered house located there, went viral on social media. The post was first shared by TikTok user Fernando Mata, who was looking for creepy content for his social media. It later turned out that this was the address of a small esoteric shop, and the dolls were merely an advertising strategy to attract prospective customers.

This teen is a gender-bender



Pics/@puutan_318, Instagram

A Japanese 18-year-old boy, has been getting a lot of attention on the Internet for cosplaying as an Asian schoolgirl. Puutan, whose real name is reportedly Tatsuya, has been flaunting selfies in feminine clothes, as well as a long hair wig. He currently has over 27,000 followers on YouTube, and 23,000 followers on Instagram.

Mexicans want beer to survive quarantine

Mexico's decision to halt production of most non-essential products due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has led to a polarising debate in the country on whether beer should be considered an "essential" during lockdown. "Beer supplies should be guaranteed, because beer helps people get through quarantine on better terms," said the National Alliance of Small Business in a press statement.

Village gets ghosts to keep people indoors

Kepuh village in Indonesia has resorted to an unusual way to ensure that the locals stay indoors. Those who step out of their homes at night will have to face pocong—shrouded ghosts believed to represent the souls of dead people. The pocongs are actually volunteer youths trying to help maintain the lockdown.

Crime junkies can get rich in 24 hours flat

A video streaming service is seeking a true crime buff to make $1,000 (R75K) during the Coronavirus lockdown by watching 24 straight hours of documentaries. The chosen candidate will be given a pre-selected list of true crime documentaries to watch.

Bugging you

A swarm of bugs descended over a beach at Cayton Bay, Yorkshire, leaving locals stunned. The bugs, later identified as European Chafer Beetles, are said to have washed up on a few beaches in the area. The cause is still being investigated. "I was stunned to realise they were living creatures. There were just masses and masses of them," said Sue Weatherill, a local resident, to Daily Mail. Pics/@ChrisBull52, Twitter

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever